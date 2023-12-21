For All Seasons Hosts Best Girlfriends’ Weekend Fundraiser – Early Bird Registration to Close Soon

For All Seasons is sponsoring its first “Best Girlfriends’ Weekend,” a memorable weekend getaway fundraiser for women at the picturesque Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland. The weekend will be held February 2 – 4, 2024, and promises to be filled with fun, relaxation, and bonding. Participants of the weekend will enjoy delicious dishes, inspiring guest speakers, and engaging and relaxing activities. Proceeds from the event will support For All Seasons’ mission to improve lives through expert mental health services, crisis support, education, and outreach.

Included in the weekend registration are the room, five gourmet meals, and a mix-and-mingle event. Weekend activities include an inspiring meditation walk along the water’s edge, a masterclass on the art of brewing the perfect cup of coffee, “Living Into Your Values” with Certified Dare to Lead TM Facilitators, relaxation yoga, an aging gracefully seminar, professional headshots, and a rom-com movie night! Additional discounted activities to choose from include a Paint and Sip Class, a Mixology Course, and a variety of Spa Treatments. All activities will be wrapped up in time for participants to be home and relax before the 2024 Superbowl.

“We hope many women will take this opportunity to join us for a rejuvenating weekend. Not only will you get to spend an incredible weekend with your girlfriends, but by doing so you are helping For All Seasons meet our community’s many mental health and victim support needs. It is a win-win!” comments Mia Cranford, Director of Development at For All Seasons.

The cost for the weekend, including meals, room, and activities (some exclusions may apply) is $899 a person for early-bird pricing through December 31, 2023. Special thanks to our presenting sponsor, Tracey Higgs-Wagner, for helping make this event possible. For further information and to register, visit supportforallseasonsinc.org/bestgirlfriends.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.