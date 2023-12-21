Choptank Health Welcomes New Talbot County School-Based Healthcare Providers

Choptank Community Health System recently welcomed Family Nurse Practitioners Kristen Farrell, DNP, Natalie Lewis, CRNP, and Registered Dietician Jennifer Runz, MBA, RD, LDN to its Talbot County School-Based Health Center team.

Farrell is providing healthcare to students at Easton Elementary School, Lewis is providing healthcare at Easton Middle School and White Marsh Elementary School, and Runz is providing dietician services to all Talbot County Public School students enrolled in School-Based Health.

“We continue to grow our School-Based team to meet the increasing needs of local area students,” says Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich. “We’re grateful for the strong partnerships we have with Talbot County Public Schools, Talbot County Health Department, Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, and the Maryland Department of Health to make school-based health in Talbot County possible.”

Kristen Farrell graduated from Salisbury University with a Doctorate of Nurse Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, with her scholastics placing her in the Bellavance Honors program.

Before joining Choptank Health, Farrell worked as a Nurse Practitioner in Allergy and Asthma, and as a Registered Nurse, serving in the medical and mother-baby units of healthcare organizations including Anne Arundel Medical Center and Suburban Hospital. She also currently works as a Clinical Nurse Faculty member at Salisbury University.

Natalie Lewis graduated Magna Cum Laude from Walden University with her Master’s Degree in Nursing, specializing in the field of study to become a certified Family Nurse Practitioner. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Notre Dame of Maryland University, graduating Summa Cum Laude.

Lewis is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and volunteers with CASA of the Mid-Shore. Her experience includes treating children and adults with critical medical care at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Medical Center, and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Jennifer Runz received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition Sciences from Ohio University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan, Flint.

Runz’s experience includes working as a Clinical Dietitian with Genesys Health Systems and other area hospitals and as a nutrition consultant with fitness facilities, including the YMCA of the Chesapeake. Her volunteer work includes serving with The Country School in Easton, Maryland on the Board of Trustees, as President of the Parents’ Association, and as Auction Chair.

Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Centers are located in five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, providing dental services for Dorchester County Public School students and medical and dental services for students in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot County Public Schools. A primary care mobile health unit is also used as part of Choptank Health’s school-based health center services.

The School-Based Health Centers provide in-person, virtual, curbside well and urgent care during the school year and over the summer months, with student enrollment needed. Services include diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, behavioral health services, nutrition, and educational services. Choptank Health’s School-Based dental programs include dental screenings and sealants, polishing/cleanings, oral health education, fluoride treatments, and dental emergency referrals.

School-Based Health Center Enrollment forms can be picked up at each school or downloaded in English and Spanish at www.choptankhealth.org/formsinformation.