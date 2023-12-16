For All Seasons Welcomes New Director of Development

Mia Cranford has been appointed the new Director of Development at For All Seasons. Her previous positions included the Director of Development at Talbot Hospice and roles at What’s Up Media and Taylor Haywood Media.

“We are thrilled that Mia has joined the For All Seasons team. She brings with her a strong background in connecting people with opportunities to support important work in the community. As Director of Development, Mia will make an impact by enriching relationships and expanding For All Seasons circle of community of support. Mia’s passion for our mission and her innovative approach to development will undoubtedly amplify our efforts to provide vital services to the community,” states Lauren Weber, VP, Strategy and Development at For All Seasons.

“I am very excited to be a part of the team at For All Seasons, raising much-needed funds for the lifesaving programs that the agency offers. I hope to help the five counties we serve on the Mid-Shore to understand what a resource they have in their communities and the role that they can play to ensure that the services that For All Seasons offers are available to all who need them,” comments Cranford.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.