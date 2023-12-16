Nominations sought for Women & Girls Fund Award

The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore is accepting nominations for its annual Women & Girls Fund Award. Established in 2004, the award honors a community member from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, or Talbot counties who has made outstanding professional or personal contributions towards addressing the needs of local women and girls.

Candidates for this award should have demonstrated leadership, vision, integrity, compassion, cooperation and generosity of time and talent in their efforts to improve the lives and opportunities of women and girls.

The 2023 Women & Girls Fund Award was presented to Jo Ann Asparagus Murray, of McDaniel, for her outstanding professional and personal contributions to the Mid-Shore. As an attorney, now retired, she served as the Family Law Magistrate in Caroline County, and, later, as the Domestic Relations Master for the Second Judicial Circuit (Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties). Committed to community service, Jo Ann has volunteered – – and continues to volunteer – – for many organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Talbot Mentors, Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, and her sorority, Kappa Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. She is a past president of the Talbot County Board of Education and current commissioner for the Talbot County Police Accountability Board. She has made long-lasting contributions to improving the lives of women, girls, and families in the Mid-Shore.

The late Lois Duffy of Centreville and Chestertown was the first recipient. In succeeding years, the Women & Girls Fund has honored: the late Harriet Critchlow; Sandra King; Dr. Maria Boria; Sister Patricia Gamgort, OSB; Tracy Davenport; Sandra Redd; Sara Jane Davidson; The Hon. Karen Murphy Jensen; the 5 founders of For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center; Mary Lou McAllister; Diana Mautz; the late Kathy Weaver; Ellen Rajacich; Susan Stockman; Krista Pettit; Carlene Wilson, Julie Lowe, and Chrissy Aull.

Application deadline is January 15, 2024. Nomination forms can be downloaded from https://womenandgirlsfund.org/awards. For further information, contact 410-770-8347 or [email protected].