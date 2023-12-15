WC-ALL’s List of Courses Offered This Spring 

Cryptology, AI, Pickleball, Chakras, Regional History and Near-Death Experiences Top WC-ALL’s List of Courses Offered in Spring The registration portal for Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning’s (WC-ALL) spring semester opens today with courses diving into the art of code breaking, tapping into the mind-body-spirit connection, and discovering what life for the Native Americans of the Chesapeake was like at first contact. Other highlights include the return of a popular course on near-death experiences, sessions on song and dance films of the 1930s and ’40s, emergency preparedness, and closer looks into the history of modern drugs, Buddhism, and the 1973 Arab-Israeli Conflict.

Promising to offer something for everyone, WC-ALL courses are designed for people of all ages and are open to the public. All that is needed is a desire to learn. Most WC-ALL courses are held in classrooms on Washington College’s main campus, though a few, like those offered by the Sultana Education Foundation, make use of other locations. Some courses each semester are also delivered virtually.

Courses are offered in two terms, with classes running one day a week for five weeks. Term 1 classes run January 28 through March 9. Term 2 classes will be in session March 17 through April 27. “Learn@Lunch” sessions are also offered this coming spring and several courses include out of classroom experiences including a party in the Washington College campus garden for the Chaucer’s Poetry and Plants course and a field trip to a simulcast performance by the Metropolitan Opera at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, Maryland for the Opera La Rodine course.

Course registration goes live at 5:00pm EST this evening (Dec. 15) and will remain live through January 14. Early registration is encouraged as some courses have class size limits.

To enroll in a course, participants need to purchase a WC-ALL Membership which totals $85 for the spring semester. Membership includes enrollment in as many courses as you would like to take for one flat fee.

“In addition to the nearly 40 courses our members can enroll in for a single fee of $85, we’ll be continuing our popular series of Learn@Lunch talks which are open to both members and non-members that includes a delicious lunch buffet,” said Shane Brill, WC-ALL program coordinator.

Jeff Coomer, chair of the volunteer council that oversees the program, noted that “WC-ALL continues to be a great way for members of the community to make new friends and explore all that Washington College has to offer.”

Founded in 1992 by community members committed to bringing the joy of lifelong learning to the mid-shore region, WC-ALL is led by volunteers who work closely with the staff of Washington College. Access to WC-ALL courses is free for Washington College faculty, staff and students.