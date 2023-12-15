Lions Club Readies Christmas Basket Project

The Chestertown Lions Club completed their annual Christmas Baskets for the needy service project on Dec. 11th, working with various clubs and organizations to deliver boxes of food and bags of new toys to over 400 needy families and seniors in Kent County. The project has served Kent County since the 1980s and is a coordinated effort of the 4H Club, Dixon Valve, local fire stations, Kent County Social Services, and all the Kent County Lions Clubs–including Galena, Millington, Still Pond, Rock Hall and Chestertown. Additional volunteers in sorting and boxing the food included students and staff from Chestertown Christian Academy, Kent High School, local Lacrosse teams and Washington College.

Volunteer and staff firefighters from county-wide fire stations assisted in the deliveries. Dixon Valve provided the empty boxes as well as the trucking of purchased food from Pennsylvania warehouses. The area Lions clubs’ joint Christmas Basket Committee purchased $12,000. in food and the rest came from local food drives and the generous support of local food stores and individuals.

Kent County Social Services created the lists of eligible recipients and staff members helped to fill the boxes with all sorts of foods for a holiday dinner and beyond.

This year, Galena Lion Debbie Conner coordinated and oversaw this massive service event.

The Lions Club takes an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community, encourage service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward, and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors. For more information on the club or to become a member, please visit www.Chestertownlions.org