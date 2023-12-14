Letter to Editor: First Compromise Step For New Hotel Design

Realtor Nancy McGuire triggered a compromise procedure for the Armory in her recent “reply.” Why waste anymore $$ of hotel developer Hersha and associates forcing them to attend several more, costly show-and-tells before the Historic District Commission? McGuire points out that demolishing a certified building requires the applicant to show the HDC what will replace the old structure. And that’s the trigger.

Why not ask HDC Chair Smith to appoint a Task Force to work up such a “revised hotel plan?” Suggested members: A person from the development group; one from Washington College; two from the Commission (perhaps a youthful lady member with lots of questions and a renovation/construction member); Phil Hoon; a large, silver-tongued realtor deeply interested in the project; a wizened, retired attorney from Chestertown’s historic district who hasn’t spoken out on the project to date; an esteemed County resident whose family has salvaged numerous old structures in town and rebuilt others; all chaired by a new HDC-only attorney who Mayor David Foster and Councilmember Tom Herz quickly recruit and assign to HDC Chair Smith (with approval by the town council at their January meeting).

RED BRICK HOTEL — NO WHITE PLASTER

Phil Hoon’s letter to the Spy two weeks ago got a lot of people thinking. He was one of the heroes in the fight to keep Walmart out, and save downtown Chestertown.

Phil paints a picture of a glamorous, old natural brick structure that has been freed of its ugly, white-plaster surface. Add some art deco lights… gracing the town’s riverfront… demolishing the large WWII buildings tacked on behind the original brick 1931 building… scoop out some of the innards…

The old postcard picture (see above) taken before the plaster job, reveals that elegant architectural structure. A grand anchor for the rows of houses and buildings along the Chester.

I’m delighted the college and developer’s plan already calls for saving at least the Armory’s front facade for the new hotel. The Task Force could consider saving more, some of the sides, too. I very much like the developer’s brochure cover sketch of a glass-walled superstructure surrounding the revamped Chestertown historic hotel. A nice blend. Perhaps, the Task Force adopt it.

Hopefully, the Task Force will use Hoon’s suggestion as a starting point for accommodating the developer. I, like all historic district residents, want that hotel. The larger portion of the Armory building that Hoon seeks to save will attract discerning people who come to a well-preserved historic town for vacations and conferences.

Hoon also makes a valid point about precedent. If something this potentially grand can be demolished, we’ve opened Pandora’s box. Look at Middletown’s series of tragic development and housing decisions.

My thanks to Dave Wheelan and the Spy editor for posting the old postcard picture of the Armory.

David A. Turner

Chestertown