After-School Tutoring Program Kicks Off at KCMS

Kent County Middle School has launched a new tutoring program to help students get ahead in core content classes.
The free After-School Tutoring Academy launched last month for middle school students, providing tutoring and extra skill-building time in English language arts, math, science and social studies.
The academy is offered from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Thursday at the school.
The first tutoring session was held Nov. 30, with students helping one another in the media center.
Tyray Johnson, the Title I family liaison at Kent County Middle School, called the kickoff academy session a big win.
“It was a very exciting time to see our National Junior Honor Society students working together and helping their fellow classmates achieve success along with support from our certified after-school teaching staff members,” Johnson said. “This is what makes all the difference in achieving academic excellence for all students.”
Students can sign up for the After-School Tutoring Academy online at https://forms.gle/bFbm4VWk1SuL8Pkm8.
For additional information about the program, email Johnson at [email protected], Kaelyn James at [email protected] or Madeline Bonner at [email protected].
Learn more about Kent County Middle School at https://www.kent.k12.md.us/KCMS.aspx or follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100041448983662.
