Homeports Sponsors Free Attorney Discussion on Advance Directives

Michael Connor, Esq., Elder Law Attorney, will give a presentation on Advance Directives on Monday, December 18, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2nd Floor, Chestertown Town Hall, 118 N. Cross St., Chestertown. The event, sponsored by HomePorts, Inc., will include:

Brief History of Advanced Healthcare Directives

What is an Advanced Healthcare Directive?

Why do I need one?

Is an Advanced Directive the same as a Living Will?

With whom should I discuss my Advanced Directive?

What do I do with the Advanced Directive once I complete it?

What is “MOLST”- the Maryland Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment (MOLST) form, and how does it relate to my Advanced Directive?

It’s not a topic most of us want to focus on, but one of the best gifts we can give those who come after us is a well-prepared, current plan of how to deal with what we leave behind. “Most families don’t know a loved one’s preferences, or even if they have a directive,” according to Dr. Brian Childs, Professor of Clinical Ethics and Spiritual Care, University of Maryland School of Medicine. “An advance directive that appoints an agent is a gold mine,” he says. “It’s a very powerful instrument as to how to treat you at a hospital. The agent becomes the patient, if the patient is incapacitated.”

Now retired in Chestertown, Connor practiced law in Pennsylvania for 20 years, working with both older and younger individuals on estate planning and health care decisions. Prior to that, he was Director of Trinity Health Care Alliance.

Light refreshments will be served. The event will also provide the opportunity for questions and answers, according to Jeanette Jeffrey, HomePorts Executive Director.

HomePorts is a membership organization helping older adults continue living safely and independently in their own homes. Set up by and for local residents, HomePorts is incorporated as a Maryland nonprofit.

Those eligible for membership include anyone over 55 living in the greater Kent County area. HomePorts is modeled after similar organizations operating successfully in other regions of the country.

HomePorts resources include a large cadre of vetted volunteers. Additionally, HomePorts encourages participation in social, educational, and cultural activities.

HomePorts partners with Upper Shore Aging and the Shore Regional Health System. It offers financial assistance to those with limited incomes.

