Bookplate Author Event: Peter & Evan Osnos December 13

Father and son journalists Peter & Evan Osnos last spoke in Chestertown in May of 2022 during the Bookplate’s Authors & Oysters event series at The Retriever Bar. At the time, both were promoting their respective works; Peter edited a biography on philanthropist George Soros that had just been released, and Evan’s book Wildland:The Making of America’s Fury was released the previous September. This month, they will return to Chestertown to lecture on the state of the world in 2024.

On Wednesday, December 13th at 6pm, all are invited to The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial Hotel to welcome Peter and Evan as they discuss The World in 2024: China, Ukraine, The Middle East, and The United States.

Peter L.W. Osnos was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) India on October 13, 1943. He arrived in Los Angeles by ship with his parents and brother in February 1944. He was raised in New York and attended high school in Connecticut, college at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts and graduate school at Columbia University., He worked as an assistant to the journalist I.F.Stone and joined The Washington Post in 1966. At the Post, Osnos served as a correspondent in Vietnam, the Soviet Union and London. He was also the national and foreign editor. In 1984, Osnos joined Random House as a senior editor and later associate publisher as well as publisher of the Times Books imprint. In 1997, he founded PublicAffairs in partnership with the Perseus Books Group and served as publisher and editor at large until 2020. He was the founder of the Caravan Project on the development of digital and audio publishing, author of a weekly media column called Platform which was hosted by The Century Foundation and appeared on TheAtlantic.com and in 2020, launched Platform Books LLC with his wife, Susan Sherer Osnos. The first book was “An Especially Good View: Watching History Happen” released in May, 2021. It is Osnos’ memoir, distributed by Two Rivers/Ingram. He is also the editor of “George Soros: A Life in Full” (Platform Books/Harvard Business Review Press, 2022). His newest book, “Would You Believe…The Helsinki Accords Changed the World?: Human Rights and, for Decades, Security in Europe” was just released this year. He is the father of two children, Evan Osnos and Katherine Sanford, and grandfather of five. He and his wife now live in New York City and Lakeside, Michigan.

Evan Osnos is a staff writer at The New Yorker, a CNN contributor, and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Based in Washington D.C., he writes about politics and foreign affairs. He was the China Correspondent at The New Yorker from 2008 to 2013. His first book, Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth, and Faith in the New China, won the 2014 National Book award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. In 2020, he published the international bestseller, Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now, based on interviews with Biden, Barack Obama, and others. Prior to The New Yorker, Osnos worked as the Beijing bureau chief of the Chicago Tribune, where he contributed to a series that won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. Before his appointment in China, he worked in the Middle East, reporting mostly from Iraq. He and his wife, Sarabeth Berman, have two children.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. This event is free and open to the public. The next author event is a poetry reading scheduled for 12/20 with The Word Girls; Meredith Davies Hadaway, Mary McCoy and Amanda Newell. The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.