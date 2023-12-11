Gunston’s Colin Hallmark ’24 Named 2023 Heisman High School Scholarship Winner

The Gunston School is pleased to announce that Senior Colin Hallmark (Annapolis) was selected as a 2023 Heisman High School Scholarship recipient this past November. Hallmark and other award winners were selected from thousands of applicants from more than 4,000 schools. This scholarship honors the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes.

During his four years at Gunston, Hallmark has participated in cross country, triathlon, crew, sailing, basketball and swimming. He is a three-time Maryland State Champion in triathlon, a seven-time national champion in Taekwondo and third degree blackbelt, and two-time Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference’s (ESIAC) Runner of the Year. Gunston’s boys’ cross country team has won the ESIAC championship three years in a row, as well as the inaugural swimming championship in 2022.

“I apply the same discipline to academics that I do to athletics. I would like to get into medical school and I hope athletics can help me do so,” says Hallmark.

Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis shared, “Colin is the definition of an ‘elite’ student-athlete. While he is perhaps the most accomplished athlete to ever step foot on Gunston’s campus, he’s equally talented in the classroom, and his future is extremely bright.”

To apply for the Heisman Scholarship, students must be a graduating senior, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community. Over the past 29 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.