December 11, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday: Can You Guess What This Is?

Happy Mystery Monday!  Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?
The answer to last week’s mystery is broomsedge, Andropogon virginicus, pictured in photo #2.
Broomsedge is the primary meadow grass in the Northeast, and is considered a four season beauty! It is a vigorous plant that provides excellent ground cover, particularly for quail, and is a good food source in Winter for birds and small mammals.
The plant’s distinctly flattened leaves and sheaths turn reddish-brown with maturity, while the flowers and seed heads give a feathery appearance. In Winter, the foliage and seed heads develop a pleasing golden orange color.
On late Winter afternoons, a field of broomsedge is quite a spectacle with glowing coppery foliage and silvery hairs that refract the sunlight.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

