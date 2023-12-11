Adkins Mystery Monday: Can You Guess What This Is?

The answer to last week’s mystery is broomsedge, Andropogon virginicus, pictured in photo #2.
The plant’s distinctly flattened leaves and sheaths turn reddish-brown with maturity, while the flowers and seed heads give a feathery appearance. In Winter, the foliage and seed heads develop a pleasing golden orange color.
On late Winter afternoons, a field of broomsedge is quite a spectacle with glowing coppery foliage and silvery hairs that refract the sunlight.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
