Letter to the Editor: Why Pick On Three College Presidents?

Armed and supplied by United States taxpayers, Israel is killing thousands of civilians in Gaza while Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is bent out of shape by three university presidents’ responses to her shallow yes-no questions about the First Amendment and campus anti-
semitism.
In other words, as the relentless bombing and street fighting in Gaza continues, the humanitarian crisis deepens, and the U.S. vetoes a U.N. Security Council’s vote for a cease fire, Ms. Stefanik and her GOP colleagues muster and focus faux outrage on campus speeches about imaginary genocide.
Which planet does the GOP occupy?
Gren Whitman
Rock Hall
