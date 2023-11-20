Upper Shore Aging Announces New President and Executive Committee Members

Upper Shore Aging recently announced its new Board of Directors Executive Committee members. These members include Kay Brodie of Chestertown (President), Corey Pack of Easton (Vice President), Mary Celeste Alexander of Chestertown (Treasurer), and Judy Musch of Easton (Secretary).

“We are thrilled to have these members join our Executive Board at such an exciting time for our agency. Upper Shore Aging is going through a transformation. These individuals bring backgrounds that will help us achieve our strategic goals of operational excellence, a strong infrastructure, financial stability, and advocating for the needs of seniors in the counties we serve,” comments Andy Hollis, Executive Director of Upper Shore Aging.

Upper Shore Aging, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Talbot, Caroline, and Kent counties, Maryland, serving a potential market of nearly 31,000 persons over the age of sixty years. The organization develops and manages a coordinated program of services that work together to help elders to remain, and live well, in the community as long as possible. Upper Shore Aging, Inc. works closely with the Maryland Department of Aging to serve the needs of its clients.

Kay Brodie most recently worked at Chesapeake College, serving as the Director of the Learning Resources Center. Before that, she was Dean of Academic Support Services and Technical Services Librarian. She has also worked as an AARP tax aide. She completed a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, a master’s degree in French from Rutgers University, and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Maryland. Kay currently is a Meals on Wheels driver for Upper Shore Aging.

Corey Pack retired from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, most recently managing several offices on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. He then worked as a facilitator of the Talbot County Department of Social Services fatherhood classes before founding the Responsible Fathers Initiative. Corey served on the Talbot County Council for 15 years and served on many local and state boards and commissions. He completed a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at the University of Delaware and is a Fellow of the Academy of Excellence in Local Governance from the Maryland Association of Counties. Corey is the current chairperson of the Justice Reinvestment Act Local Government Commission.

Mary Celeste Alexander retired from Chesapeake College. She completed a bachelor’s degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. Her volunteer work has included being a board member of the Friends of the Kent County Public Library, a docent with the Historical Society of Kent County Maryland, and a volunteer with the Bordley Center Shop at the Historical Society of Kent County Maryland.

Judy Musch retired having worked in administrative jobs at Black & Decker, Memorial Hospital at Easton, and Bayleigh Chase. She has volunteered with the Hospice Pathways Program, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Talbot Chapter of AARP, and on the Advisory Committee for Brookletts Place. Currently, she is a driver for Partners in Care and Financial Secretary for the Easton Church of the Brethren.

“I also want to thank the members of our previous Executive Committee for their years of dedicated service. In particular, I would like to thank Bill Shrieves, outgoing President for his years of leadership with our board and for his dedication to the seniors living on the Mid Shore,” adds Hollis.

For information about Upper Shore Aging, Inc. or to donate, visit uppershoreaging.org or call 410-778-6000.