MENU

Sections

More

November 20, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday: Can You Guess What This Is?

by Leave a Comment

Share
Happy Mystery Monday!  Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?
The answer to last week’s mystery is Eastern red cedar, Juniperus virginiana, pictured in photo #2.

While technically not a true cedar, Eastern red cedar is a juniper, and gets its name from its reddish heartwood.
The red, aromatic wood is used for chests, closets, interior finish, posts, pencils, and other objects. An oil from the resin is used for ointments, soaps, and to flavor gin.
Eastern red cedars are a favorite traditional Christmas tree in many homes.
Compared to other edible berries, Eastern red cedar berries take 3 years to mature. They’re considered ready to pick when they’re a darker blue. They do have a waxy white, protective coating, which can rub off to reveal a deeper color underneath.
Seeds that have traveled through the digestive tract of waxwings and other birds have a higher germination rate than those that have not.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *