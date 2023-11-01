Robert P. Jones on Hidden Roots of White Supremacy, Upcoming Talk at Washington College

On Thursday, November 16, at 5:00 p.m., the Louis L. Goldstein Program in Public Affairs and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Washington College are proud to sponsor a talk by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) founder and president, Robert P. Jones, to discuss findings from his new book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future. Jones’ latest work tracks the story of white supremacy in America back to 1493 and examines contemporary communities in Mississippi, Minnesota, and Oklahoma for models of racial repair to help chart a new course toward a genuinely pluralistic democracy. 50 copies of the book will be available to the first 50 attendees, one per couple. A reception sponsored by the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience will follow the talk.

Place: Washington College, Hotchkiss Recital Hall in the Gibson Center for the Arts 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown.