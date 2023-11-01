On Thursday, November 16, at 5:00 p.m., the Louis L. Goldstein Program in Public Affairs and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Washington College are proud to sponsor a talk by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) founder and president, Robert P. Jones, to discuss findings from his new book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future. Jones’ latest work tracks the story of white supremacy in America back to 1493 and examines contemporary communities in Mississippi, Minnesota, and Oklahoma for models of racial repair to help chart a new course toward a genuinely pluralistic democracy. 50 copies of the book will be available to the first 50 attendees, one per couple. A reception sponsored by the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience will follow the talk.
Robert P. Jones on Hidden Roots of White Supremacy, Upcoming Talk at Washington College
Place: Washington College, Hotchkiss Recital Hall in the Gibson Center for the Arts 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown.
About Robert P. Jones
Robert P. Jones is the president and founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). He is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, as well as White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity, which won a 2021 American Book Award. He is also the author of The End of White Christian America, which won the 2019 Grawemeyer Award in Religion. Jones writes regularly on politics, culture, and religion for The Atlantic, TIME, Religion News Service, and other outlets. He is frequently featured in major national media, such as CNN, MSNBC, NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and others. He holds a Ph.D. in religion from Emory University, an M.Div. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a B.S. in computing science and mathematics from Mississippi College. Jones served as CEO of PRRI from the organization’s inception in 2009 to 2022. Before founding PRRI, he worked as a consultant and senior research fellow at several think tanks in Washington, D.C., and was an assistant professor of religious studies at Missouri State University. More info on Jones is available here.
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.