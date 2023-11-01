Garfield Center to Present a Modern Adaptation of “Little Women”

Many of us know Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women.” It is the story of the March family, who live in a quiet Massachusetts town during the time of the Civil War. The March sisters face many challenges. A once wealthy family, their father has been called to the front, and the girls must adjust to a new way of life at home with their mother. As they transition from childhood to adulthood, they face many challenges with each other and in the world outside of their home. The work is an American classic for a reason – it captures the complexities of life and womanhood, simultaneously raising prominent issues often overlooked.

Kate Hammil’s adaptation of “Little Women’ brings the iconic 19th century story to a modern audience, focusing on current relevant issues while maintaining a conscious understanding of the March family as we know them. Hammil’s adaptation made its debut in 2019 at Cherry Lane Theater in New York City. Directed by Sarna Lapine, Hammil herself appeared in the production as Meg March.

Jo March, outspoken, hot-tempered, and caring, is the second eldest of the March sisters and takes the place of protagonist. Her older sister, Meg, is responsible, demure, and dutiful, longing for the wealth she used to know, and for a love and family of her own. Beth, the second to youngest sister is quiet, sweet, and unfailingly kind, and provides solace in times of need. The youngest, Amy, a beautiful young artist, is the closest thing to an antagonist in this story. As the spoiled youngest child, Amy often causes tension between the sisters. Guided gently by their mother, Margaret “Marmee” March, the sisters pave their own bold paths, navigating the complexities of life amid a country at war as they grow from little girls to little women.

The Garfield Center of the Arts’ production is directed by Hester Sachse, who has selected a wonderful local cast. Macy Morris will portray Jo March, Maryanna Shoge appears as Meg, KT Pagano plays Beth, and Izzie Squires Southworth performs the role of Amy. Their mother, Marmee, will be played by Minnie Maloney. Sam Holdgreve plays the role of Laurie, Allison Jones appears as John Brooks and Parrot, Cassi Pinder plays Hannah and Mrs. Mingott, and Rebekkah Napier plays Mr. Laurence and Robert March.

The production is assisted by a well-experienced crew of artistic contributors. Costumes are by Connie Fallon. KT Pagano is Fight Captain. Props are by members of the cast and by Hester Sachse, who is also doing the sound and projection designs. GCA Theatre Manager Nic Carter is designing lights. Artist Emily Kalwaitis has contributed artwork to the production, and Natalie Hagan has provided choreography.

The show opens Friday, December 1st and runs weekends through December 17th. Show times are 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays. Tickets are available on the Garfield Center website, at www.garfieldcenter.org, or by way of the Garfield Center Box Office at 410-810-2060 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM.

