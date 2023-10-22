Are We Judged by the Company We Keep? By Maria Grant

Sometimes it can be a huge mistake to associate with the wrong people. Such associations can end your career, wreak havoc on your family life, or lead to jail time. They can change your life forever—and not in a good way. Let’s take a quick look at the misfortunes of some of the people who hitched their wagons to the Donald Trump star.

More than 1,100 people have been charged for their roles in the January 6 riot on the Capitol. Many of those people who were convicted said they came to Washington and rioted because Trump told them the election was stolen, and they believed him. Henry Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Stuart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers, and Ethan Nordean, a military veteran, were both sentenced to l8 years in prison. Joseph Biggs, a former leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Zachery Rehl, president of the Proud Boys Philadelphia chapter, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Many more rioters received lesser but significant sentences.

In the Georgia election case, Donald Trump and 18 others have been charged with participating in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Last week, two of those who were indicted pleaded guilty. Kenneth Cheseboro, a lawyer who advised the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty to a felony for conspiring to interfere in the 2020 election. Sidney Powell, another lawyer who advised the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty to one count to commit theft and five counts of conspiring to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties. Earlier this year, Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty to five misdemeanors and agreed to testify against others.

Steve Bannon, former White House strategist, was convicted of contempt of Congress. He is appealing that conviction. He also has also been charged with money laundering and conspiracy. That case goes to trial in May 2024.

Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO for the Trump Organization, spent more than three months in jail for tax fraud.

Peter Navarro, Trump’s former White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress. One charge deals with failing to appear to the January 6 Committee after receiving a subpoena. The other charge deals with failing to produce requested documents. Navarro is in the process of appealing those convictions.

Roger Stone, Trump’s friend and advisor, was found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation, giving false statements, and tampering with a witness. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Trump pardoned him shortly before his sentence was scheduled to begin.

John Eastman, a Trump election lawyer, turned himself into authorities regarding the Georgia election case. He is famous for writing a memo describing how Vice President Pence could overturn the election results. The State Bar of California accused Eastman of promoting election lies and has sought to revoke his California law license. Eastman pleaded the 5th more than 100 times when he testified before the January 6 Committee.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, was sentenced to three years in prison for tax fraud, lying to banks, and violating campaign finance laws. The campaign finance charges related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Following his felony convictions, Cohen was disbarred in New York.

Michael Flynn, once Trump’s National Security advisor, pleaded guilty to the FBI about his interactions with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. Trump pardoned him shortly before he left office.

Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, pleaded guilty to fraud, money laundering and lobbying violations. He was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison. Trump later pardoned him.

Rick Gates, Manafort’s former business partner, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to investigators about the Russia campaign probe. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Rudy Giuliani has a sizable number of legal cases in play, including lawsuits from lawyers who are suing him for unpaid legal bills. The New York Times recently reported that Giuliani owes more than $3 million in legal fees. His cases include making false statements against Fulton County election workers, and he faces 13 counts of racketeering charges. His New York City apartment is currently for sale. Giuliani is no longer America’s Mayor.

Walt Nauta, Trump’s personal aide and Carlos De Oliveira, the head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago are both charged in the classified documents case—charges that deal with mishandling classified documents, false statements and attempting to delete surveillance footage. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the handling of classified documents.

More people are likely to face legal problems because of their relationships with Trump. Jared Kushner and Lindsay Graham to name a few.

The author Louisa May Alcott once wrote, “Keep good company…and good books…love good things and cultivate soul and body as faithfully as you can.” Great advice Louisa. I wonder how many of the people mentioned above wish they had taken it.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of a Federal Human Capital practice for an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, piano, nature, kayaking, and gardening.