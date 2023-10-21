CBMM gets Festive with Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival: Holiday Edition

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum gets in the festive spirit next month, hosting the Holiday Edition of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 18.

After drawing a strong crowd back in April for the spring edition, the festival returns to CBMM’s waterfront campus for the one-day fall event from 10am-4pm. Purchase advance tickets now at cbmm.org/seaglassfestival.

A fun-filled tradition since 2011, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival highlights artisans and craftspeople who come from near and far to exhibit and sell coastal and sea-glass related jewelry, home décor, art, and more.

This Holiday Edition is expected to showcase more than 60 exhibitors and puts an emphasis on festive arts and crafts heading into the holiday season. A full listing of vendors and more information can be found at seaglassfestival.com.

Festival guests will enter campus through CBMM’s new Welcome Center, getting a first look at the new building overlooking Fogg’s Cove and the chance to shop in the new Museum Store inside. (Please note that the Welcome Center’s exhibition spaces are not yet open to the public.)

“I’m so excited to have the new CBMM Welcome Center open in time for the Holiday Edition!” festival founder and organizer Kim Hannon said. “This will allow us to expand the festival across campus with two stages of live music and even more opportunity for guests to enjoy all that CBMM has to offer.”

Each ticket includes entrance to the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, live music, and all the exhibitions and historic structures on the CBMM campus. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase, including craft beer and specialty cocktails.

There will be live music on both sides of campus, with stages on both the historic Tolchester Beach Bandstand and Fogg’s Landing.

Richard LaMotte, “Pure Sea Glass” author and sea glass expert, and Mary McCarthy, sea glass expert, will be available for shard identification throughout the day.

Tickets are $7 for CBMM member adults and active and retired members of the military (with ID); $19 for non-member adults; $16 for seniors (ages 65 and up) and college students (with ID); $7 for non-member children ages 6–17; and free for member children 6–17, and all children 5 and under. CBMM members at the Family & Friends level and above can also receive the $7 discounted admission for two adult guests.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the gate the day of the festival. Additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service to and from CBMM running throughout the day.

Food and drinks are available for an additional cost, with carry-on alcohol prohibited. For safety reasons, non-service dogs need to be kept home during CBMM festivals, including the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival.