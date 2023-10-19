Garfield Center for the Arts to Present “Garfield Stars” November 3

Following on the heels of what has thus far been a very successful 2023 season, the Garfield Center for the Arts has announced a one-night-only addition to their list of events.

The Garfield Center asks you to join them on Friday, November 3rd for a bit of Broadway and a night of great music and entertainment. “Garfield Stars: A First Friday Concert” will revive the format from our 2022 Gala. Garfield Stars is an evening of Broadway songs in 2 sets. The first set includes Broadway show character songs that our Stars performers have on their list of dream roles. The 2nd set will be a “miscast cabaret” of songs from roles that our performers would likely never be cast in for one reason or another.

Garfield Stars will be performed by a variety of past GCA participants, including Nic Carter, Shannon Carter, Olivia Coppage, Max Hagan, Natalie Hagan, Russell Laing, Dylan Lyles, Stevie Lyles, John Schratwieser, Annie Sparks and Jennifer Kafka Smith.

The show starts at 8:00 PM on Friday, November 3rd. It is unclear whether tickets will still be available at the door, so it is recommended that you purchase them anytime online at www.garfieldcenter.org or call the Garfield Center Box office at 410-810-2060 during regular Box Office hours on on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.