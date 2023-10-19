Tred Avon Players to host auditions for YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEAD, an audience-participation murder mystery which will be performed February 15-25, 2024, at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, Md.

AUDITION DATES

Auditions will be held at the Oxford Community Center on:

Thu, November 2, 7:30 pm

Sat, November 4, 11:00 am

Tue, November 7, 7:00 pm

CASTING

TAP will be casting 5 men and 5 women. All ethnicities, body types, abilities, skill levels, etc. are welcome to audition and will be considered for parts. See specific characters in the play summary.

PLAY SUMMARY

Narrator Harnell Chesterton takes the audience to visit a small community theater group staging a play set in the Deep South. The play’s characters are all in an uproar because Fat Daddy, the patriarch of the family, is about to change his will. Is Fat Daddy the target of the killer? Is his wife, Sweet Mamma, looking to do him in? Or is it his son Earl, daughter-in-law Savannah or daughter Hyacinth? Maybe it’s the hired hand Clete! But — is it really Fat Daddy who is dead? Just wait until local police sleuth Officer Bainbridge begins his investigation!

Rob Sanchez will be directing YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEAD. Please come prepared to read selected scenes (sides) from the script provided during the audition. You can reach Rob by emailing [email protected] for any special accommodations.

PRODUCTION CREW

TAP also needs a stage manager and production crew (sets, lights, sound, costumes, props and stage crew) for YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEAD. If you are interested, come to any audition to find out more information, or send an email to [email protected].