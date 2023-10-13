Local Health Expo October 18

HomePorts will host the free annual Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday, October 19, from 8am to noon at the Kent County Family YMCA, 200 Scheeler Road, in Chestertown in partnership with the Kent County Health Department, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, and the Kent County Family YMCA.

The largest health fair in this region, it is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to become more informed on health issues that we face or may face and reflect on how we can stay well.

Co-sponsors include CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Allstate Building, Choptank Community Health, The People’s Bank, The Hearing Center of Chestertown, AARP, Atlantic Security, Chestertown Lions Club, Discovering Serenity Counseling Services, Kenah One Health Care, Kent County Commission on Aging, Rebuilding Together, Rotary Club of Chestertown, Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates, The Dixon Group, Town of Chestertown, Town of Millington, Upper Shore Aging and WCTR.

Attendees can visit over 50 exhibitors and choose nine educational sessions led by experts on various health topics:

At 9am brief presentations will be given on CPR Basics for Community Heroes, Medication Tips and Tricks, and Scams, Schemes and Fraud. At 10am topics are When Hearing Aids Aren’t Enough, The Truth About Diabetes, and Staying Healthy at Home.

At 11am presenters offer Important Factors that Affect Mental health, Ten Warning Signs of Dementia, and 30 Minutes to Savvy Cybersecurity.

“These subjects are very important for all of us, regardless of our age or health. The speakers have kindly agreed to share their experience and knowledge and answer individual questions. I highly recommend fitting in one or more of these talks,” said Jeanette Jeffrey, Executive Director of HomePorts. For more detail on individual sessions visit https://homeports.org/ and click on the Health Expo event.

In addition, Acme Pharmacy will offer flu shots and COVID shots, as available. Attendees are asked to bring prescription insurance cards. Those receiving shots will receive a coupon for discounts at Acme Supermarkets. Choptank Community Health’s Mobile Van will be offering dental screenings.

As a local nonprofit organization serving the aging population in Kent County, HomePorts understands the importance of health care and preventive medicine and maintains an active role in the community. Kent County strives to be a “community for a lifetime.” The aging population needs those of all ages to have access to preventive health screenings, wellness programs, and the latest health, wellness, and safety information.

For more information, call 443-480-0940, email [email protected] or visit www.homeports.org .