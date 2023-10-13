Local Creatives Shine at Collaboration Mixer Hosted by the Kent County Chamber of Commerce

The local creative community came together for a night of inspiration, collaboration, and networking at the Creatives Collaboration Mixer. Hosted by the Kent County Chamber of Commerce with the Kent Cultural Alliance, and sponsored by The Peoples Bank, the event showcased the immense talent of local creative producers while providing a unique platform for businesses to explore innovative partnerships.

The Creatives Collaboration Mixer, held on August 25th at the Vincent and Leslie Prince Raimond Cultural Center brought together a diverse array of creative professionals, including artists, designers, writers, photographers, and videographers. The event featured presentations from several talented local creatives who showcased their work and discussed how their unique skills and visions could benefit businesses looking to inject creativity into their projects.

The Mixer, held after the presentations, provided an ideal environment for local businesses to connect with creative professionals. Attendees had the opportunity to discuss potential collaborations, projects, and partnerships, with many promising discussions taking place throughout the evening.

Sarah King, Executive Director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm for the event, saying, “The Creatives Collaboration Mixer was a fantastic opportunity for our local creative talent to shine and for businesses to discover how they can leverage this talent to drive innovation. We’re thrilled with the connections and partnerships that have been formed as a result of this event.”

Several local businesses left the Creatives Collaboration Mixer with newfound inspiration and plans to collaborate with the showcased creative professionals. The event successfully bridged the gap between the creative community and the business world, proving that innovative ideas can flourish when diverse talents come together. The event’s success is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of fostering connections within the community.