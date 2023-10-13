Mid-Shore Arts: Contemporary Art Galleries Open in Easton

Two new galleries have joined forces as “Contemporary Art Galleries” at 5 N. Harrison Street in Easton. Spiralis Gallery, owned by Gail Patterson, features Contemporary Afro-Caribbean art, and The Zebra Gallery, owned by Susan Schauer John, an award-winning local fiber artist.

The Spiralis Gallery launched its opening with some of its artwork being featured at Out of the Fire Restaurant in Easton, Maryland this past summer with the show, “Things Fall Together.” Susan John’s fabric art was recently featured at the Smithsonian Craft Show in Washington, DC, and at the Oxford Fine Arts Fair in Oxford, Maryland.

“When I met Susan there was an instant connection. I think we both were searching for a way to bring a fresh perspective to the already wonderful art scene here in Easton. We believe collectors are inspired and informed by having a variety of art to experience, and the sophisticated collector enjoys the challenge of watching emerging artists unfold,” comments Patterson.

“I think of a gallery as not just a place to sell art but a physical space where we engage in relevant conversations, build community, and celebrate creativity.”

John adds, “We hope to bring fresh, contemporary art that showcases the talents of remarkable contemporary artists from the area and around the world. We will highlight Afro-Caribbean artists as well as fiber artists, and modern art that are catalysts for experiences and new perspectives.”

Both Patterson and John have a social justice component to their galleries, in that they will each be actively involved in community building with charitable organizations that fit within their mission. The space will have a new “show” every 10 weeks to keep the content fresh for collectors.

“Afro-Caribbean art has always resonated with me, with its vibrant colors, exquisite patterns, and strong spiritual imagery. And I am drawn inexorably to outsider artists, whose creations come directly from their souls,” comments Patterson. A physician and art lover, she launched her original gallery at Art Basel Miami and the Outsider Art Fair in 2012-2013. For 10 more years, her demanding medical career forced her to put her art gallery dreams on hold until now.

John has been an artist all her life, gaining inspiration and recognition in many art forms, including woodturning, portraiture, and fiber arts. Her work has been exhibited and sold in galleries from Washington, DC to San Francisco and she has work in the permanent collection of the White House. Her work features animals, specifically species of birds native to the Chesapeake Bay region. Through fabric collage and creative stitching, she combines abstract and realism.

“Art is how I see the world, and what I see continues to evolve. This medium puts everything together,” comments John.

The Gallery will be open for the first show, “Woman, Phenomenally,” on October 28th, with a reception from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and an artist talk at 5 p.m. featuring Ernesto Beckford, a collage artist. A ribbon cutting and official opening will be held on First Friday, November 3, 2023, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. For further information, visit https://spiralisgallery.com/ and https://www.thezebragallery.com/.