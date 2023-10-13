“Stop by the Bordley History Center to take a look at our new exhibit highlighting the architectural drawings of Michael Bourne. Pictured here is his drawing of the Brampton, done in 2003. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.”
Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Checking Out Michael Bourne’s Drawings
