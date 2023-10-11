On Design with Jenn Martella: The Miller’s House

It is easy to be charmed by this charming house in Easton’s Historic District. Known as the Miller’s House, it may or may not have been a miller’s residence originally but its next door neighbor is the former Bartlett’s Flour Mill that now houses offices. The frame house dates from two periods; the early 18th century one-bay, one and a half story wing and the 19th century two-story wing. The former is clad in vertical wood siding that contrasts with the latter’s horizontal siding for great texture. From the street, I admired the juxtaposition of the simple two-story wing with the quirky massing of the story and a half wing with its steeper roof pitch, single window dormer and the shed extension at the rear that overlaps the side wall. The massing, materials, creamy white wall color, green metal roofs, deep caramel colored entry door under a pergola and window boxes filled with fall’s colors combine to give this house great curb appeal.

The large pergola that frames the rear elevation is anchored approximately halfway in the deep rear yard that has both hardscape and landscape that becomes an urban oasis. The large umbrella shades a dining set and a path of small and large pavers meanders through the landscape. Every garden should have a touch of whimsy like this blue mailbox does.

Mature trees including a crape myrtle and a sycamore provide shade and a row of evergreens would quickly screen the wall of the commercial building next door for added privacy. Beyond the outdoor dining area is an outbuilding that would make a great studio, home office or extra storage.

The staircase at the side wall maximizes the sizes of the main floor rooms and the spaces are brightened by the sunlight from the transom over the door and the 4/4 windows in the adjacent living room. I immediately appreciated how this house has been lovingly maintained from the beautiful wide plank floors to the freshly painted white walls that reflect the sunlight and I loved the antique dry sink that makes a great bar in the corner of the living room.

The vista from the front door leads to a cozy room under its tapered ceiling. The original exterior wall between the foyer/stairs and this room still has the original transom to filter more light into the foyer. I loved the deep sage green painted checkerboard pattern overlaid diagonally onto the wood floor that visually expands the space. The wood walls and ceiling add a rustic flair and the wide French door and double unit windows open up the space to the landscape.

The wide wall opening between the living room and the foyer/stairs visually expands the seating area grouped around the gas fireplace. I coveted the beautiful wood antique armoire that would hide my TV and storage for my CD’s.

Off the living room is a room set up as a library/office, with the other interior wall containing built-in millwork in a deep blue finish. I could easily imagine sitting at this lovely antique desk to write my House of the Week articles and looking up to take visual breaks to appreciate the view of the landscape.

The kitchen is an imaginative mix of old and new with the exposed wood rafters, wood flooring and farmhouse sink paired with the sleek deep blue cabinetry and open shelving. At the interior wall, another stair leads to the second floor and a pantry is tucked under the end wall of the stairs. The wood trestle table under the window creates a sunny space for a quick meal or buffet table for parties.

Off the kitchen is a screened porch next to the combination mud room/laundry/powder room. As much as I treasure my own screened porch, this space would make an enjoyable dining are with its view of the landscape.

At the top of the stairs is a hall leading to both the bathroom at the front of the house and this bedroom over the living room. The antique furnishings of the white iron bed with white bed linens and the tall wood chest are anchored by the large Oriental rug and the closet creates a nook under the window for the cushioned window seat. One of the original wood doors leads to the second bedroom over the kitchen below.

This equally charming bedroom has the extra benefit of the ceiling’s geometry with low knee walls and the steep slopes of the upper wall/ceiling meeting the flat area of the ceiling.

I have long admired this gem during my drives through the Historic District and my compliments to the Owners for their interior design. How can one resist the charming historic architecture, upgraded kitchen and baths, private rear landscape and hardscape, off-street parking and close proximity to downtown’s shops, restaurants and entertainment venues? The lucky buyer will have the opportunity to be the next steward of this treasure that is move-in ready!

For more information about this property, contact Stephanie Healy Donnellan, who helped sponsor this article, at Navigator Properties LLC, 410-935-1516 (c), or [email protected] . For more photographs and pricing, visit directmehome.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Photography by Moses Cohen of Homejab

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.