First Friday Kick-Off for Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour

It’s fascinating, fun and it’s free! See great art…See how it’s done….See where it happens. Join the RiverArts community at its First Friday opening reception for its Studio Tour Exhibit. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the work of some 60 artists that will be on the self-guided RiverArts Studio Tour, October 21-22 and 28-29, 10-5, rain or shine.

Start your tour in the RiverArts Gallery by taking in an exhibit of works by each artist. The artists, many nationally known, are really looking forward to having visitors in to chat, check out how they work, and provide the opportunity to buy original artwork at studio tour prices.

The art is as diverse as the artists who create it, with styles ranging from traditional to avant-garde to just downright whimsical. Media include painting, photography, sculpture, metal, pottery, fiber, wood, jewelry, glass, and more.

Brochures will be available to help you decide on your must-see stops and plan your itinerary. The RiverArts Gallery is located at 315 High Street, in the breezeway. The opening reception takes place from 5-7pm.

Regular Gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday 11-4, Saturday 10-4, and Sunday 11-3. For more information go here.