Mainstay Adds to the FallFest Music Schedule

Rock Hall’s popular annual FallFest street fair has earned a reputation for its day-long schedule of free live music offerings anchoring both ends of Main Street on two stages. This year’s guest list features a variety of styles – from the steel percussion sounds of perennial favorites from Catonsville High School to the blues, bluegrass to rock n’ roll to classic country. For the 2023 celebration the Mainstay adds a new signature event on its backyard stage featuring local singer/ songwriters from its new Delmarva Singer/Songwriter Association. The “Singer/ Songwriter Showcase” features fourteen regional musicians who will take the stage four at a time in a Nashville “round” format (each performer takes a turn before handing the microphone over to the next one). It features the original music of Blake and Kate Thompson, Ceshini Johnson, Davd Simmons, Don Clark, Chris Johnson, Keith Thompson, Katie Hall, Ashton Mooday, Bob ad Laura Taylor, Denise Dicey, Stu, Stephanie Aston Jones, Les Moorhouse, David Fife, and Mark Einstein. The showcase starts at noon and runs continuously until 4 PM.