Letter to Editor: Keeping Track of Trump Trials

This politico-legal observer feels like a proverbial sports fan who’s tracking multiple games on TV in a sports bar.

One set is tuned into the Fani Willis vs. Trump et al pre-trial warm-up in Georgia (the ex-president’s purported role in the RICO operation in Fulton County).

Another presents the Letisha James vs. Trump & Sons contest in New York (business frauds).

And a third TV carries the Jack Smith vs. Trump match in Washington, D.C. (how Trump allegedly conspired to foment his cultists’ Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol).

Other big screens are flashing the Smith vs. Trump tussle over that stash of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the steamy Stormy Daniels payoff scuffle, and The Donald’s second round in center court for assaulting and libeling E. Jean Carroll.

Odds are against anyone fighting off 91 felony counts, and Trump’s no exception. Despite spending millions of other peoples’ dollars, he’s the underdog by a mile, and a shoo-in as loser in every one of these events!

Grenville Whitman

Rock Hall