Women & Girls Fund Grant Applications Due by November 1

The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore, a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, is now accepting grant proposals from IRS-designated non-profit organizations for programs addressing the needs of local women and girls. Completed applications must be received by Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Grant recipients will be announced in April 2024.

“Beginning this year, all applications will be submitted online,” said Allie Prell, Women & Girls Fund board members and Grants Committee chair. “We were pleased with our test of the new system last year, which streamlined and improved the application process for applicants and reviewers.”

Since 2002, grants totaling $839,523 have been awarded to 110 non-profit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. In 2023, 17 grants totaling $57,221 were given for a wide variety of programs, including Benedictine School for Exceptional Children “Accessibility Upgrades for the Adult Services Residential Program”, Imagination Library of Talbot County “Early Literacy Lifts”, Kent Attainable Housing “Future Homeowners Program”, Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence “Food Pantry Program, and New Beginnings Youth and Family Services “Who Am I”.

“Programs offered by our grant recipients have made a huge and long-lasting impact on the populace of the Mid Shore. The variety of programs address many aspects of life, from mental and emotional health, to food insecurity, to shelter, to literacy, to life skills, and to all forms of education for all ages,” said Karen M. Kaludis. Board President. “We encourage applications for innovative programs that target critical needs facing women and girls. No organization should be reluctant to apply.”

Grant guidelines and applications are available at www.womenandgirlsfund.org. For further information, call 410-770-8347 or e-mail [email protected].

