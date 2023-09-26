Centreville Town Council Candidate Profiles

For many years now, the Spy has been interviewing candidates for local elections using the long-form format to discuss their motivation for running and their priorities without an artificial time limit for their answers. Giving those running for office quality time to explain a position or advocate a cause is the most effective way for citizens to fully understand the most critical issues at stake.

And we are pleased to keep this tradition alive and well at the Centerville Spy.

On October 2, Centreville will go to the polls to elect two Town Council members. Those running for those seats are incumbents Ashley Kaiser and Steve Kline, and Jeff Kiel, a former member of the council.

The Spy interviewed each over the last two weeks to share their thoughts about Centreville and its future.

These videos range in length from eight to twelve minutes.

Ashley Kaiser

Steve Kline

Jeff Kiel