Breuer Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health 

McCall “Mickey” Breuer, CNM, WHNP-BC, recently joined UM Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health. Formerly a provider with WomanWise Midwifery in Blue Bell, Pa., her midwifery experience includes providing general benign gynecology, prenatal, OB triage, contraceptive and intrapartum and postpartum care. In outpatient and inpatient settings, she has managed patients with gestational hypertension, pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes.

Prior to earning her degree as a certified nurse midwife (CNM), Breuer worked as a registered nurse in maternity care at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa., and Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township, N.J. She also has 10 years of experience as a birth and post-partum doula in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

Breuer holds a bachelor’s degree from Tufts University in Boston, and Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. Her specialty certifications include Certified Breastfeeding Counselor (CBC), Neonatal Resuscitation Protocol (NRP) and AWHONN Basic Fetal Monitoring. She is fluent in Spanish.