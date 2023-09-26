Tred Avon Players presents THE FANTASTICKS in October

September 25, 2023 – Tred Avon Players presents THE FANTASTICKS, a charming and romantic musical about a boy, a girl and their two mothers who try to keep them apart. Music by Harvey Schmid, book and lyrics by Tom Jones and directed by David Cherry, this classic musical runs October 26-November 5 at the Oxford Community Center.

The longest-running musical in the world, THE FANTASTICKS is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time. It’s a moving tale of young lovers who become disillusioned, only to discover a more mature, meaningful love. Their story is punctuated by a bountiful of catchy, memorable songs, many of which have become classics.

“Songs like Try to Remember are classics most everyone will recognize,” says Director David Cherry. “Don’t be surprised if you hum them on your way home from the show.”

You won’t want to miss an outstanding performance by a talented cast of vocalists and actors: Ed Langrell (El Gallo), Lucy Pearce (Luisa), Connor Christopher (Matt), Maureen Curtain (Bellomy), Jane Copple (Hucklebee), Herb Ziegler (Henry), Bill Gross (Mortimer) and Jaclyn Royer (the Mute).

THE FANTASTICKS opens on Thursday, October 26 and runs for seven performances through Sunday, November 5. Thrifty Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons are at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd in Oxford. Tickets are adults $25 / students $15 (no fee added.) Thrifty Thursday (October 26) and Sunday matinees sell out quickly! Purchase your tickets at www.tredavonplayers.org.