Shore Community Outreach Team Attends Maryland Food Bank’s Mobile Market to Offer Free Health Screenings, Support

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT) provided blood pressure screenings, HbA1c assessments, and community case management information on August 28 at Mt. Olivet Church in Galena, Md., during the Maryland Food Bank’s Mobile Market. Community members attending the event could shop the truck, participate in health screenings and visit other booths hosted by the Kent County Health Department.

“We’ve found that attending the MFB’s Mobile Markets across Kent County is an effective way to connect with community members,” said Emily Welsh, MSN, RN, SCOT Nurse Coordinator. “We perform health screenings for those in attendance and spread the word that the team is available to assist them with strategies to maintain their health and wellness.”

SCOT’s mission is to improve the health of Kent County and northern Queen Anne’s County residents by collaborating with partner organizations to bring health care access and support services to their home settings and at convenient community sites. In addition to Welsh, the team includes Community Advocates Amanda Webster and Serenity Kelly, CCHW, and Social Worker Michelle Matthews, MSW, LSCW-C.

Services provided by SCOT include:

Home safety inspections

Filling out advance directives

Blood pressure checks and health screenings

Case management for those with chronic illnesses (including diabetes, heart failure, COPD, etc.), wellness activities, and

Arrangement of telehealth consults with health care providers

To learn more about the Shore Community Outreach Team, request services or make a referral, call 410-778-3300, ext. 5644.

CUTLINES:

Shore Community Outreach Nurse Coordinator Emily Welsh measures Pauline Unangst’s HbA1c at the Maryland Food Bank’s Mobile Market visit to Mt. Olivet Church in Galena, Md. (Welsh and Unangst.jpg)

Serenity Kelly, Community Advocate for the Shore Community Outreach team, takes Rebecca Woodall’s blood pressure. (Kelly and Woodall.jpg)