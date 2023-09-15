MENU

Sections

More

September 15, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Select Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Meet Me in Edesville

by Leave a Comment

Share

Looks like a great week to gather! Pictured is a scene from Edesville, near Rock Hall, ca. 1900s. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *