Emmamuel Church Presents Avis Wheatley Organ Recital Sept.22

The 30th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown presents an organ recital by Avis Wheatley, on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Avis Wheatley joined the Emmanuel music program as Organist in September 2016 after having played for many of its services and Choral Evensong for several prior years. She is a protégée of Emmanuel’s revered organist Bob Tyson. Avis is a graduate of Bridgewater College in Virginia with a BA in music and Spanish. Currently she a member of the faculty at Gunston School in Centreville where she teaches Spanish. Previous organ posts include Centreville United Methodist Church, Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Kent Parish, in Chestertown.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for students. There will be a reception in the Parish Hall after the concert. Emmanuel Church is located at 101 Cross St. Chestertown