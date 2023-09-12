Mid-Shore Departments of Social Services Host Regional Crab Feast for Resource Parents

The Departments of Social Services in Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties recently hosted an appreciation event for area foster parents at the Tuckahoe State Park Lake Pavilion in Ridgely, Maryland. In addition to providing steamed crabs, the event included lunch, a DJ, face painting, and access to the park’s playground and trails.

“Our resource parents always enjoy this event with their families. This year, we had approximately 65 family members from across the Mid-Shore in attendance. This is one way that we can say ‘thank you’ to our resource families for their dedication throughout the year,” states Paris Quillet, Special Projects Coordinator for the Talbot County Department of Social Services.

For further information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Talbot County, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371 or visit midshoreresourceparents.com.