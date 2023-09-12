Fall 2023: Classical Musical at The Mainstay

Season Features Baroque Instrument Ensemble, Piano Duo, and Classical Guitar

Three exciting programs of classical music are scheduled for the Fall 2023 season at the Mainstay in Rock Hall, one of the premier music venues on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The shows are made possible with funding support from the Hedgelawn Classical Music Series at the Mainstay in honor of Judy Kohl.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer such quality music to our audiences this Fall,” said Mainstay Executive Director Matt Mielnick recently. “The first of these three creative programs features Washington’s Camerata, a trio playing authentic period Baroque instruments. Rounding out the series will be performances by the piano duo of Mada (Madalina) Danila and Hugh Sung and world-renowned classical guitarist William Feasley.

The Fall Season’s First Concert

Washington’s Camerata is a trio currently based in Fredericksburg, Virginia at the historic St. George’s Episcopal Church. Established in 2009, the period instrument ensemble’s name pays homage to the Washington family, co-founders of the Washington Parish at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Oak Grove, Virginia, which was Washington’s Camerata’s first home.

According to the group’s harpsichordist, Bozena Jedrzejczak Brown, the program will consist of pieces by well-known Baroque-era composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Arcangelo Corelli, and Francois Couperin as well as pieces by less-familiar composers Girolamo Frescobaldi, Michel Blavet, and Nicolas Chédeville.

Joining Brown for this concert will be Baroque Cellist Zane Baker and Kelly Kazik on Baroque Flutes and Recorders. The musicians will entertain questions after the performance so that the audience can become better acquainted with the Baroque instruments.

“These are not mainstream instruments,” Brown said. “We are happy to interact with people when they want to see the instruments up close and learn more about them.”

Season Concert Information

All concerts are on Sunday afternoons at 4 PM.

Sunday, September 24 — Washington’s Camerata

Sunday, October 22 — Mada and Hugh Piano Duo

Sunday, November 12 – Pianist Michael Casey

Tickets for each concert are $15.00 (plus $1.30 fee) if ordered in advance on the Mainstay’s website: mainstayrockhall.com. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door).

Tickets may be also available for $20 on the day of the performance.

The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.