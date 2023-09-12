Spy Exit Interview: Londonderry’s Irma Toce is Leaving the Building

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Having a title like chief executive officer is an appropriate one for the individual tasked with running a multi-million dollar budget as well as overseeing a vast physical campus but Irma Toce never sees her job through the lens of a traditional business leader. Her decades of experience in leading residential retirement communities had told her well before she took on the CEO role at Londonderry at Tred Avon in 2014 that her job was building a unique sense of place there.

For Irma, that rebuilding started with the staff. With morale suffering from the impact of the 2008 recession and high occupancy rates, that sense of place (and purpose) was the missing ingredient. In fact, she still recalls visiting Londonderry during the interview process and was bewildered that such a beautiful place with such wonder residents was having any problems at all.

And that personal mission has been very much in evidence at Londonderry for almost ten years. With full occupancy, healthy financials, and a culture of authentic community, Irma not only helped steady the ship but clearly had a great time doing it.

The Spy continues with our ongoing series of exit interviews with some of the Mid-Shore’s most talented individuals as they come to the close of long-term impactful leaders of our leading community organizations and businesses, of which Irma is at the top of the list.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here.