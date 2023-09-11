Save a Few Dates: The Avalon Theatre Fall 2023 to Spring 2024

For pictures and/or more information please email Tim Weigand at The Avalon Theatre at [email protected] or call 410-822-7299.

DeeOhGees September 13, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Formerly touring under the name “Blackfoot Gypsies”, DeeOhGee have dropped the old name but kept the same spirit. A spirit arising from a life dedicated to Rock-n-Roll. Now comprised of Matthew Paige, Zack Murphy, and Dylan Whitlow, the band covers a huge spectrum of instruments—everything from timpani to pianos and banjos to harmoniums. Every single note and voice you hear on their recordings is them. No studio musicians. They are beyond dedicated to their craft and eagerly work toward giving the best live performances possible. Collecting vibrations from every walk of life in this world and turning them into a hummable tune, with a wink of humor. Now, after all these years of honing their craft, the music is a concentrated serum exported from their souls, for all to share and enjoy. BLURB: Formerly touring under the name “Blackfoot Gypsies”, DeeOhGee have dropped the old name but kept the same spirit. A spirit arising from a life dedicated to Rock-n-Roll.

Leslie Mendelson Thursday, September 14, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

If Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson’s only collaboration with a legendary musician was Jackson Browne, it would be a worthy point to celebrate. What’s truly telling is that Leslie has also drawn the attention of The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, who recorded a duet with her on Roy Orbison’s standard “Blue Bayou,” while no less than classic rock royalty The Who invited her to open two shows at Madison Square Garden. Leslie’s timeless musicality and evocative songwriting indeed cuts a wide swath. All Music writes that she evokes “1970s songwriter influences in the vein of Carole King and Carly Simon,” while The Aquarian calls her “the closest thing one can get to a truly honest musical experience.” Leslie’s previous work, including 2009 Grammy-nominated debut album “Swan Feathers” and 2017’s “Love & Murder”, dealt with matters of the heart. Her most recent studio album, 2020’s “If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…,” examines the anxiety stemming from the current socio-political climate with songs like “Medication,” “I Need Something To Care About,” and “Would You Give Up Your Gun.”

Jim Fodrie Saturday, September 16, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Jim Fodrie, local singer-songwriter and veteran of the Stoltz Listening Room, will take you on a musical journey in a solo show that quickly reveals his North Carolina roots through a blend of bluegrass, folk, rock, and Americana music. Jim’s captivating voice, creativity, and Southern corniness/charm engages you while his undeniable musical talents leave no doubt that he’s one of the best treasures we have on the Eastern Shore. His transparency of emotion, his desire to stay in the moment, and his genuine love for music are all on display during his shows, revealing a small peek into who Jim is through his original songs and choice of songs he likes to cover. Not being a recording artist, he believes that performing live in the moment before an audience creates a stronger memory. An evening with Jim is always time well spent! Join him as he travels back to his roots for one last hurrah in the Stoltz. All proceeds for this night with Jim will go to the Avalon Foundation’s outreach programs.

Vance Gilbert Sunday, September 17, 2023 Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

“If Joni Mitchell and Richie Havens had a love child, with Rodney Dangerfield as the midwife, the results might have been something close to the great Vance Gilbert.” Richmond Magazine Vance, who has quite a local following here on the Shore, is considered by many to be an integral part of the national folk scene. So it’s no exaggeration to say that his approach to the acoustic singer/songwriter idiom is significant. His compositions, while frequently employing sophisticated melodies and harmonies that attest to his jazz roots, remain sublime attestations to the storyteller’s craft. He even has a tune on a Grammy-nominated children’s album. Noted not only for being the ever consummate performer, Vance has also recorded 12 albums and opened for artists as varied as Aretha Franklin, Arlo Guthrie, Anita Baker, comedian George Carlin, and Paul Reiser and The Subdudes. https://vancegilbert.com/

Vonda Shepard Friday, September 22, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Vonda has sold over twelve million albums, has won two Golden Globes, two Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild awards. She also holds the Billboard prize for selling the most TV soundtracks in history. As if that wasn’t enough, she has played keyboards and sung with Jackson Browne, Al Jarreau and Rickie Lee Jones. While on the ‘90s hit TV show “Ally McBeal”, Vonda was the “behind the scenes” music producer, producing over five hundred songs for the artists Sting, Robert Downey Jr., Gladys Knight, Chubby Checker, Al Green, Randy Newman, Jon Bon Jovi, and many more. She continues to tour the world, playing her original material and the faves from her days on “Ally McBeal” as well as new songs from her ninth solo album, “Red Light, Green Light” (released in September 2022). https://www.vondashepard.com/

Leyla McCalla Saturday, September 23, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla finds inspiration from her past and present, whether it is her Haitian heritage or her adopted home of New Orleans. The alumna of Grammy award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops has risen to produce a distinctive sound that reflects the union of her roots and experience. McCalla’s music is at once earthy, elegant, soulful and witty — it vibrates with three centuries of history, yet also feels strikingly fresh, distinctive, and contemporary, sonically blending New Orleans influences and Haitian rhythms, with lyrics sung in English, French, and Haitian Creole. No Depression hails her latest album, Breaking the Thermometer, as providing “a tantalizing glimpse into her Haitian roots through her infectious rhythms and velvety crooning…The lilting melodies support a lyrical structure full of pain and corruption, but imbued with a fiery spirit of revolution against colonial rule.” https://leylamccalla.com/

Sue Ellen Thompson Spy Nights – Writers Series Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Doors: 5:30 p.m.; Talk: 6 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

The Stoltz Spy Nights Writers Series features local prominent writers and poets sharing their literary work with local audiences. Launching the series is nationally recognized and locally admired poet, Sue Ellen Thompson. Her work has been featured on National Public Radio and has won the praise of such luminaries as Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, reads from her fifth collection of work, “Sea Nettles: New & Selected Poems.” Sue Ellen has taught poetry at Middlebury College, Wesleyan University, Binghamton University, Central Connecticut State University and the University of Delaware. She has given readings throughout New England, as well as at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., the Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh, and Galway University in Ireland. She was the 1998 poet-in-residence at The Frost Place in Franconia, NH , and spent 13 summers at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference in Vermont. After living in Mystic, CT, for most of her adult life, Sue Ellen moved in late 2006 to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She is now teaching at The Writers’ Center in Bethesda and mentoring adult poets. https://sueellenthompson.com/

Tim O’Brien Thursday, September 28, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Nashville-based Tim O’Brien’s skills on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and banjo have made him an in-demand session player. In addition to touring throughout the US and abroad, O’Brien has also earned several accolades, including a bluegrass Grammy as part of “The Earls of Leicester” (2017), Song of the Year (2006) and Best Male Vocalist (1993, 2006) from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2022. In addition to his latest release, “Cup of Sugar,” his previous recordings include “He Walked On,” which weaves historical and socially conscious themes through songs about ordinary and not so ordinary people just trying to “keep it between the ditches”; a collection of bluegrass Dylan covers (“Red on Blonde”); the Celtic-Appalachian fusion of “The Crossing”; and the Grammy-winning folk of “Fiddler’s Green”. https://timobrien.net/

Tommy Malone Friday, September 29, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Tommy Malone has had a musical love affair with fans for over 30 years. As the “heart and center” frontman of the legendary Americana act The Subdudes, he has carved a path through an ever-changing musical landscape as a gifted singer, player, and songwriter with a distinctive musical voice. OffBeat magazine’s David Kunian calls him “a triple threat—beautiful singer, fine songwriter, and killer guitarist.” A musician’s musician, Tommy has recorded with Rosanne Cash, Keb Mo’, Bonnie Raitt, Shawn Colvin, and Anders Osborne. His songs have been recorded by Joe Cocker, The Band Orleans, and many others. Still, it’s his ability to perform his own stories and turn them into vivid musical images that sets him apart from other performers.

J.D. Webb and The Good God Damn Saturday, September 30, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.- Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

J.D. Webb and the Good God Damn are a gritty, dynamic, and captivating 5-piece band that brings a fresh energy to the modern day Americana scene. Forming in the wake of founder and principal songwriter Jason “J.D.” Webb’s 2023 EP release “Royal St. Ann Burgundy”, The Good God Damn band is a testament to grit and soul as conveyed by howling lead vocals, sweeping violin and lead guitar, rolling keys, and gripping rhythm section. Altogether the band evokes sounds deeply rooted in Americana and Indie Rock. Whether performing their own original compositions or putting a unique spin on a selection of covers J.D. Webb & The Good God Damn delivers nothing short of an unforgettable musical experience laden with skillful instrumentation, and an undeniably infectious energy. https://jdwebbmusic.weebly.com/

Forever TINA, Tribute to Tina Turner Friday, October 6, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

“Forever TINA” is keeping the music of Tina Turner alive by showing that when it comes to her incredible legacy, love has everything to do with it! Inspired by the music of the beloved, critically acclaimed singer, this show-stopping sonic and visual extravaganza has dazzled audiences from all walks of life. Featuring Suzette Dorsey as “TINA” and 12 cast members and crew, this phenomenal stage show has performed at a multitude of international venues across the British Isles, Europe, the Middle East, Japan, the United States, and at a plethora of festivals, concerts, and other events. https://forevertina.com/

The Weight Band Friday, October 13, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

The Weight Band, featuring members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, is not a cover band or a tribute band. Led by Jim Weider, a 15-year former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band, The Weight Band’s performances are composed of their original songs as well as fan favorites from The Band’s catalog, including “Up on Cripple Creek”, “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”. On their new album, “Shines Like Gold”, The Weight Band presents a dynamic set of classic Americana that draws upon roadhouse rock, funky swamp pop, blues, country soul and folk music. It represents a sublime example of these masterful roots musicians at work. https://www.theweightband.com/

Caitlin Canty Saturday, October 14, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

“Dreamy and daring” — Rolling Stone Caitlin Canty is an American singer/songwriter whose music carves a line through folk, blues, and country ballads. Her voice was called “casually devastating” by the San Francisco Chronicle and NPR Music describes her songs as having a “haunting urgency.” Caitlin has warmed up stages for Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Milk Carton Kids, and Josh Ritter. She’s recorded with longtime collaborators Darlingside and with Down Like Silver, her duo with Peter Bradley Adams. She’s won the Troubadour songwriting competition at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and her song “Get Up” was nominated for Song of the Year in the Folk Alliance International Music Awards. Her fourth studio record, Quiet Flame, is entirely acoustic – no drums, no electric instruments. The songs are about resilience, perseverance, and finding satisfaction in the mess and the mundane. https://www.caitlincanty.com/

Neil King, Jr. – Spy Nights – Writers Series Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Doors: 5:30 p.m.; Talk: 6 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

The Stoltz Spy Nights Writers Series continues with Neil King, Jr., a writer who lives part-time in Claiborne. In his latest book, “American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal”, Neil chronicles his introspective 330-mile journey from Washington, D.C. to New York City, serving as a reflective lens into America’s tapestry. According to acclaimed author Nathaniel Philbrick, “ ‘American Ramble’ is a dazzling mixture of travelogue, memoir, and history. At times profound, funny, and heartbreaking, this is the story of a traveler intoxicated by life. I couldn’t put it down.” For 20 years Neil traveled to more than 50 countries in all continents to write and report and poke around as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal. During his years in Washington, DC, he served as chief diplomatic correspondent, national political reporter and, at the end, the Journal’s global economics editor. The subject of a CBS Sunday Morning profile earlier this summer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5KZ-WZq8lw), Neil currently lives in Washington, DC with his wife when he’s not on the Shore. In addition to traveling and writing on his own, he edits “Gotham Canoe”, an online journal he founded dedicated to life out of doors. https://www.neilkingjr.com/

Two Crows For Comfort Thursday, November 2, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

“Original, engaging, fabulous, and funny, Two Crows for Comfort are all that and more! Cory and Erin put on a wonderful house concert. The whole audience was captivated not only by their original music but the meaningful and often times funny stories that inspired their music.” — Elizabeth Hanssard, The She Shack Listening Room Two Crows for Comfort – a duo that had no intentions of playing anything more than an open mic here and there, and went by a different name anytime they hit the stage. Fast forward a few years and Two Crows (Erin Corbin and Cory Sulyma) have unintentionally created something that seems to work. Their style of acoustic roots-folk music combines good-old-fashioned harmony singing with uniquely arranged original songs that allow their voices to blend and bend around the stories within their often-poignant lyrics. https://www.twocrowsforcomfort.com/

Session Americana 20th Anniversary Tour Saturday, November 4, 2023 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Come out and celebrate 20 years of boisterous live music by one of The Avalon’s favorite bands! We’re talking, of course, about Boston-based Session Americana, a band “whose members have played with a variety of acts including Patty Griffin, Josh Ritter and the J. Geils Band, (and) expertly blend vintage American roots music styles — from country to jazz to rock — in a rowdy but deft fashion.” (Rolling Stone) Session Americana is a cast of top-shelf players, singers, and writers who tour internationally, taking their own songs, plus hundreds more from the American songbook, on the road. Whether you catch them in a rock hall, in a festival venue, or on the cozy Avalon stage, you’ll be a part of the intimate, raucous scene these players built decades ago at Toad, the neighborhood bar where it all began in Cambridge, Massachusetts. https://www.sessionamericana.com/

The Rough & Tumble Friday, November 10, 2023 Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

The Rough & Tumble, a dynamic duo comprised of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, have been captivating audiences with their unique blend of dumpster-folk and thrift store-Americana for over a decade. The Pennsylvania-born Graham and Central California’s Tyler have a knack for weaving together elements of joy, sorrow, comedy, and drama in their music, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. Now, the band is set to release Only This Far, a 12-song collection drawing from the highs and lows of their lived experiences over all those years. With a smorgasbord of eclectic instruments and a stunning blend of harmonious vocals, the band has crafted a work of profound emotional depth. The songs are a symphony of raw, unbridled emotion, weaving together tales of love, loss, and longing with a deft touch that could only be crafted by these two songwriters who have quite literally lived on the road for the better part of a decade. https://www.theroughandtumble.com/

Charlie Mars Two Shows! Saturday, November 11, 2023 (Early Show) Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. (Late Show) Doors: 8:30 p.m.; Show: 9 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Mississippi-born singer/songwriter Charlie Mars is a country- and folk-inflected pop artist blessed with a warm vocal croon and a knack for crafting poignant, earthy songs. Since the ‘90s he’s released several albums, toured extensively, and opened for the likes of REM, KT Tunstall, Citizen Cope, Steve Earle, among others. Now, with his newest release “Blackberry Light”, Charlie uses supple grooves and ambient Daniel Lanois-inspired production to enhance the elemental force of his classic songwriting influenced by the likes of Bob Marley, Bill Withers, and Dire Straits. Praising this new release, CreativeLoafing.com writes, “Imbued with jazzy warmth, simmering dynamics, and uncommon use of space and intensity, ‘Blackberry Light’ presents a gifted writer and musician at his confident and creative peak, a milestone work in what has proven to be a most extraordinary artistic evolution.” https://charliemars.com/

Word Girls Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Doors: 5:30 p.m.; Talk: 6 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Rounding out the Stoltz XXX Series is the collective brilliance of the “Word Girls”. Who are the “Word Girls”? Three gifted poets—Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell—with strong local ties to Chestertown, Gunston School, and Washington College. They’re all set to captivate audiences with original verses that span environmental, societal, and deeply personal themes. Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three poetry collections, including “At The Narrows” (winner of the Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing). She has received fellowships and awards from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts and the Maryland State Arts Council. Hadaway was also recently the Sophie Kerr Poet-in-Residence for Spring 2023 at Washington College. Erin Murphy is the Poet Laureate of Blair County, PA, and the author or editor of thirteen books, most recently “Taxonomies” (2022) and the forthcoming “Human Resources”. She is Professor of English at Penn State Altoona and Poetry Editor of “The Summerset Review”. She is an alumna of Washington College and UMass Amherst and an inductee in the Blair County Arts Hall of Fame. Amanda Newell’s collection, “I Will Pass Even to Acheron”, won the 2021 Rattle Chapbook Prize, and her first full-length collection, “Postmortem Say”, is forthcoming in 2023. She is Associate Editor for Special Features and Social Media for the contemporary poetry journal “Plume”. Her poem, “A Woman from the Infant Mortality Review Board Calls” won the 2015 Patricia Dobler Poetry Prize.

THE JETS: The Music of Sir Elton John Friday, November 17, 2023 Door: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

The Jets, led by frontman Josh Christina, take their music and performances seriously. Elton John fans know The Jets are the real deal; no gags, no gimmicks, no duck costumes (even though that’s legendary). They are simply all about paying tribute to the music of Sir Elton John. Their mission: To faithfully recreate the sound of Elton in concert in the 21st century featuring the same high-energy rocking piano and rocking band! Josh Christina, who is backed by band members who have toured the world and appeared on national television, has recorded four solo albums and recorded in both Nashville and Memphis, working with the same producers and musicians that helped shape the iconic sounds of Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Charlie Rich, Chuck Berry and more! http://www.joshchristinamusic.com/

Livingston Taylor Saturday, November 18, 2023 Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Described as “equal parts Mark Twain, college professor, and musical icon,” Livingston Taylor delights audiences with his charm and vast repertoire of his 22 albums and popular classics. An Avalon favorite, Livingston has appeared with Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, and Jimmy Buffet. He’s a natural performer, peppering his shows with personal stories, anecdotes and ineffable warmth that connect him to his fans. His relaxed on-stage presence belies the depth of his musical knowledge, and fans might just as often be treated to a classic Gershwin or a favorite from a Broadway musical. From top 40 hits “Carolina Day,” “Get out of Bed,” “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,”(the last two recorded by his brother James), Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated for over 50 years. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz. https://livingstontaylor.com/

Donna the Buffalo Sunday, November 19, 2023 Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

“Since their formation in the late ‘80s, upstate New York roots combo Donna the Buffalo have amassed a die-hard following, launched and maintained a beloved music festival, toured the country’s festival and club circuit many times over without sacrificing their homespun regional appeal.” AllMusic.com Donna The Buffalo is not just a band, rather one might say that Donna The Buffalo has become a lifestyle for its members and audiences. Although associated with the American jam band scene, DTB boasts the fervent fandom and close-knit community of that movement with very little of its hippie ethos, focusing more on tight songwriting and an upbeat folk-inspired palette. That’s what’s at the heart of it all: the music, a warmly eclectic body of work that spans rock, jazz, country, zydeco, and folk. They’ve opened for The Dead and have toured with Peter Rowan, Del McCoury, Los Lobos, Little Feat, Rusted Root, and Railroad Earth (to name a few), played thousands of shows and countless festivals including Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, Telluride, and Austin City Limits Festival, and backed artists like The Avett Brothers, Bela Fleck, Keller Williams, Zac Brown, John Paul Jones, and Chris Thile. https://www.donnathebuffalo.com/

Seldom Scene Saturday, November 25, 2023 Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Established in a basement in Bethesda, Maryland, back in 1971, The Seldom Scene has gone on to become one of the most popular progressive bluegrass bands around. Known for their strong musicianship, playful humor, and versatility, their style includes bluegrass versions of country music, rock, and pop. And in taking on the music of iconic artists like Bob Dylan and Townes Van Zandt, The Seldom Scene perform a sort of subtle magic: transforming the most stripped-bare songs into harmony-rich and elaborately arranged compositions, while wholly sustaining the charmed simplicity of each piece. For over five decade, The Seldom Scene “have remained one of the genre’s most enduring acts.” (All Music). Long live The Seldom Scene! https://www.seldomscene.com/

Antje Duvekot Friday, December 1, 2023 Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7:00 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

According to the Boston Globe, Antje Duvekot “has gotten hotter, faster than any local songwriter in recent memory. Her songs feel at once fresh-faced and firmly rooted, driven by the whispery sensuality of her voice. She believes in the redemptive power of the shared secret and is utterly unafraid to mine the darkest corners of her life for songs that turn fear into resilience and isolation into community.” As one of Boston’s top singer-songwriters, Antje has won some of the top songwriting awards around, including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious Kerrville (TX) “Best New Folk Award,” and, in one of the nation’s top music markets, she won the Boston Music Award for “Outstanding Folk Act.” Neil Dorfsman (the producer of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and Sting) says, “When I first heard Antje I knew I was witnessing something very special. She creates an entire, detailed world in verse, and takes you there with beautiful and understated melody. https://antjeduvekot.com/

Sam Outlaw Saturday, December 2, 2023 Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

“He’s a slyly subtle Americana singer/songwriter who draws upon a deep well of country music influences, tapping into Western swing but also the cosmic American music that is endemic to his home base of Los Angeles, California.” AllMusic.com Now based in Nashville, singer-songwriter Sam Outlaw began his music career performing small bar gigs near his home in Los Angeles while working full-time as an advertising executive. Leaving his corporate job in 2015 to become a full-time touring musician, Sam also released his acclaimed debut album “Angeleno”. Produced by Ry Cooder and Joachim Cooder, the release introduced Sam as a distinctly assured voice in the Country and Americana scene, garnering awards and critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, NPR and countless others. Moving with his wife and kids from LA to Nashville in 2018 to seek a better environment for raising their two small children, Sam has gone on to release new albums, perform a number of times at the Grand Ole Opry as well as AmericanaFest. http://www.samoutlaw.

An Evening with Tom Rush (accompanied by Matt Nakoa) Friday, March 15, 2024 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

Tom Rush is a gifted musician and performer, whose shows offer a musical celebration…a journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. His distinctive guitar style, wry humor, and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world. His shows are filled with the rib-aching laughter of terrific story-telling, the sweet melancholy of ballads and the passion of gritty blues. Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. James Taylor told Rolling Stone, “Tom was not only one of my early heroes, but also one of my main influences.” Country music star Garth Brooks has credited Rush with being one of his top five musical influences. https://www.tomrush.com/

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD

“In short, the show was light and fun, yet heavy with talent and impeccable comedic timing. English humor is not everyone’s cup of tea, but every joke was a hit with the whole audience, keeping everyone laughing while also enjoying incredible music.” The State News Formed in 1985, the current ensemble has been playing together for over 20 years, and has become something of a national institution in their homeland. The Ukulele Orchestra has given thousands of sold-out concerts across the world. Their music has been used in films, plays, and commercials, while they have collaborated with an eclectic array of performers and institutions, including Madness, David Arnold, The British Film Institute, The Ministry of Sound, Yusuf Islam (aka Cat Stevens), and The Kaiser Chiefs. https://www.ukuleleorchestra.com/

Madeleine Peyroux Saturday, May 4, 2024 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, Maryland

Madeleine Peyroux’s style was shaped by that of classic jazz vocalist Billie Holiday, and her singing uncannily resembles that of the famous Holiday. Yet Peyroux couldn’t be called a Billie Holiday imitator. She played the guitar, and there’s a folk singer’s attitude in her music. Like Norah Jones, whose success paved the way for her, Peyroux has recorded not just jazz and pop compositions, but also songs from other sources such as classic country and folk-rock—and from her own pen. Her stage presence, a deadpan—slightly distant slice of California cool—differs greatly from Holiday’s world of sophisticated hurt. And this contradiction—Holiday channeler yet independent artist—was just one of several that Peyroux has embodied: she’s American and French, retro yet something of a rebel, and a classic stylist yet an artist who agonized over finding her own voice. https://madeleinepeyroux.com/