Preparing for 16th Chesapeake Film Festival with Sandy Cannon-Brown

Over the course of her career, Sandy Cannon-Brown has been known for a quite a few achievements. Perhaps the most notable locally is her ongoing collaboration with conservation writer Tom Horton and photographer David Harp in the production of a number of award-winning environmental documentaries on the Chesapeake Bay as well as her work ase associate director for the Center for Environmental Filmmaking at American University.

But Sandy has also played a leadership role with the Chesapeake Film Festival for many years as its long-serving Vice President and in that capacity, the Spy sat down with her via Zoom to hear about the CFF schedule this year, including her latest documentary with David Harp entitled A Passion for Oysters.

The LIVE Festival kicks off on September 30 at the historic Avalon Theatre, followed by a second day at The Ebenezer Theater on October 1. The festival will also feature a 7-day Virtual Festival from October 2 to October 8, showcasing 37 outstanding documentaries, narrative films, and animations. Plan your visit and buy tickets today at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

This video is approximately five minutes in length.