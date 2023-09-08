The Arc’s Vision for Helping its Core Constituency: A Chat with Greg Snyder

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was perhaps a question of timing that when The Arc of Central Chesapeake Region decided to double down on their mission on the Mid-Shore a few years ago, they instantaneously became known for their innovative work in affordable housing. With projects being rolled out in Easton and Chestertown, the 62-year-old organization was seen by many as a real blessing as the region faces unprecedented demand for low-and-middle-income housing.

This unexpected role comes with mixed feelings for Greg Snyder, The Arc’s Vice President of Engagement. While The Arc does indeed take pride in the work they have done on the Western Shore in this critically important field, for Greg and many of his colleagues, the fundamental mission of The Arc, which is helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities live self-determined lives, somehow got lost as a result.

In his interview with the Spy last week, Greg wanted to reinforce that his organization remains committed to that core mission and walks us through how their building project on Port Street in Easton is a case in point.

While the three-story building will have nine apartments designated as affordable housing, the entire first floor will be exclusively devoted to The Arc’s core constituencies. Those include essential health services, including mental health, career training, family guidance programs, and other much-needed support programs for The Arc’s clients.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about The Arc please go here.