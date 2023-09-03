The Community Comes Together to Help Kids Start the School Year Right

For All Seasons 2023 Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Expo was a great success. Approximately 1,500 people attended, and we distributed more than 650 backpacks filled with materials to local students. A large cadre of dedicated staff, student volunteers, and resource providers worked together to make this a memorable evening for local kids and families. The Talbot Department of Social Services made a generous contribution towards the backpacks.

“Going ‘back to school’ is something a community does; it is not one family; it is not one business or even one school. It is all of us together. People and families these days are hurting. They need these supplies. We make it so every kid, regardless of socioeconomic status, can start the school year on their best foot,” said Jonathan Qvarnstrom, Outreach and Marketing Associate at For All Seasons.

For All Seasons extends its best wishes to all the kids and schools in our vicinity, hoping for a safe, joyful, well-equipped, and spirited beginning to their academic year. The following organizations attended and provided resources to participants, including the Talbot County Health Department, Talbot County Department of Social Services, Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc., Talbot County Free Library, Talbot Hospice, Aetna Better Health, CarePacks, Eastpoint Church, Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center, Seedco Maryland, Dorchester County Health Department, University of Maryland Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Chesapeake Voyagers, Inc., Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Easton Elementary School, Whoop Connect, SHORE UP! Inc., Choptank Community Health System, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, Easton Economic Development Corporation, Cub Scout Pack 190 – Easton, MD, Maryland Department of Health Office of Oral Health, Grace Street Recovery Community, Appleseed Books, and Talbot Humane.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.