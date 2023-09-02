Delmarva Review: Moving Out by Susan Okie

Author’s Note: “Moving Out” recalls watching my son pack his bags to move to a distant state. It felt momentous and, at the same time, made me appreciate his deep attachment to home and family. I expected to face a cleanup job once he drove away. Instead, he startled me with a flash of maturity. Writing this poem made me remember Robert Frost’s advice for poets: “No surprise for the writer, no surprise for the reader.”

Moving Out

a clingy baby, slow to settle, never one

to let go, he became a keeper of shells,

stones, clay-modeled frogs, chessmen,

a piler-up of dusty stuffed animals,

sleepless and sad for weeks that time

when some disappeared in a move,

his room still hung with old posters,

corners curling—Jimi Hendrix,

Green Lantern, Chaplin’s little tramp—

while into his car, he stuffs hiking boots,

skis, favorite pants, violin in its case,

then, from the doorway, looks back

at the mongrel piles on the floor—

I don’t want to leave you with this mess—

and returns to toss out tie-dyed shirts

from Quaker camp, drop diaries

and love letters into a box, and gather

me a caulk bouquet, six tubes

securely planted in a paint bucket,

caulk enough to patch all our cracks

Susan Okie is a doctor, poet, and former Washington Post medical reporter. She received her MFA in Poetry from Warren Wilson College in 2014. Her first poetry collection, Woman at the Crossing, will be published in October by Grid Books. Her chapbook, Let You Fly, was published in 2019. She teaches patient-interviewing and clinical ethics to medical students at Georgetown University and to volunteers at a safety-net clinic for uninsured adults. Susan lives in Bethesda, Maryland. Website: www.susanokie.com

