Spy Nights at the Stoltz Opens with Writer Sue Ellen Thompson

Set to debut on September 27 with the nationally recognized and locally admired poet, Sue Ellen Thompson, whose work has been featured on National Public Radio and has won the praise of such luminaries as Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, will be reading from her fifth collection of work, SEA NETTLES: NEW & SELECTED POEMS, which will be released next month.
The series continues on November 1 with Neil King Jr., formerly of Wall Street Journal. In his latest book, “American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal”, King, who lives part-time in Claiborne, chronicles his introspective 330-mile journey from Washington, D.C. to New York City, serving as a reflective lens into America’s tapestry.
Rounding out the program on November 15 is the collective brilliance of the “Word Girls”. Three gifted poets Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell,with strong local ties to Chestertown, Gunston School, and Washington College, are set to captivate audiences with verses that span environmental, societal, and deeply personal themes.
Al Bond, president of the Avalon Foundation, remarked, “This collaboration with Spy is great for our mission. We’re delighted to help put the spotlight on poetry and writing in the same way we’ve done with music, theater, and film.”
Echoing this sentiment, Dave Wheelan, executive editor of the Spy, said, “Our partnership with Avalon gives us a wonderful opportunity to share with our community some of the very best writers the Spy has come to know and admire over the years. And we’re so pleased to have this take place in the Stoltz Room. What a perfect place to hear beautiful voices in such a comfortable venue.”
Venue: Stoltz Listening Room
Organized by: The Avalon Foundation & Talbot Spy
Ticket Price: $25/person
