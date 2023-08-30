WC’s Institute Hosts Professor Robert George September 7

The Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture at Washington College welcomes to campus a leading scholar to address the nature and promise of American higher education. At 4:30 pm on Thursday, September 7th, on the Washington College campus, Professor Robert George of Princeton University will deliver the Inaugural Lawrence Swanstrom Memorial Lecture on “The Truth-Seeking Mission of the University.” Professor George will address the vital importance of colleges and universities being sites of free and open discussion of the most important questions of human life.

Professor George is the McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and the founding director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University and one of the strongest voices advocating for genuine intellectual openness and free discourse on college campuses.

Professor George has served on the United States Commission for Civil Rights, as a Thomas Clark Scholar on the United States Supreme Court, as chairman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, and on the President’s Council on Bioethics, among many other prominent positions.

This event will take place in the Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall at the heart of the Washington College campus and is free and open to the public. A public reception will follow Professor George’s address.

The sponsor of this event, The Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture at Washington College, is an academic program that explores religion’s historic and continuing contributions to political and cultural life, the enduring value of America’s founding principles, and pressing questions of public concern.

For more information about this event or the Institute, contact Institute director Professor Joseph Prud’homme at [email protected].