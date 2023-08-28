Washington College Appoints Kiho Kim as Provost and Dean of the College

Following a national search, Washington College has named Kiho Kim, Ph.D., as the institution’s provost and dean of the college. Kim will succeed Interim Provost Michael Harvey, a professor of business at Washington.

Kim earned his bachelor’s in biology and environmental science from Brock University in Canada. He completed his master’s from Florida International University followed by his Ph.D. at the University of Buffalo, both in biology and finished his post-doctoral research at Cornell University.

Kim joins the community after an accomplished career with American University. In addition to achieving the rank of professor of environmental science, he has held a number of administrative appointments at American, including serving as the inaugural chair of the AU Scholars Program, and as executive director of the Center for Teaching, Research & Learning.

Kim played a central role making sustainability a cornerstone of American University. He spurred growth in sustainability research and collaboration, including by leading the creation of a new Department of Environmental Science, played an instrumental role in establishing the American University Center for Environment, Community, and Equity, and was the co-principal investigator supporting the largest external grant in AU’s history to study wasted food. Kim also helped strengthen the scholar-teacher ideal by transforming AU’s Center for Teaching, Research & Learning into an innovative and inclusive faculty development center and critical hub for diversity, equity & inclusion.

“We had a an incredibly strong pool of applicants in this search and Kiho rose to the top among outstanding academic leaders,” said Washington College President Mike Sosulski. “His passion for innovative teaching and research, and the leadership experience he brings are impressive, as is his commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. He is a very collaborative leader and I look forward to partnering with him to strengthen the Washington College liberal arts experience for today’s students.”

“I am deeply grateful and excited for the opportunity to be part of Washington College, an institution with an inspiring and rich history and a thriving and vibrant community of students, staff, and faculty. I look forward to working with everyone to ensure that Washington College continues to fulfill its mission to challenge and inspire emerging citizen leaders to discover lives of purpose and passion, and to further strengthen Washington College’s reputation as an outstanding liberal arts institution.”

Kim will begin his role at the College this summer.