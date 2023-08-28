Choptank Health announces new pediatric provider in Denton

Choptank Community Health System’s Denton Health Center recently welcomed Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Samantha Hoffman, CRNP, to the medical practice.

Hoffman specializes in the comprehensive assessment and treatment of pediatric patients working in local, rural communities. She is certified as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Primary Care by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board.

Hoffman received her Post-Master’s Doctorate degree in Nursing Practice and Master of Science degree with a Primary Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner specialty from the University of Maryland, School of Nursing, where she also holds a Teaching in Nursing and Healthcare Professions Certificate. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Stevenson University and was on the Dean’s List while at The Catholic University of America, School of Nursing.

She serves as the Secretary and Continuing Education Chair of the Chesapeake Chapter of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation, the National League for Nursing, and Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, prenatal care, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, care navigation, and laboratory services, with new medical patients welcomed.

New and existing Choptank Health medical patients can call the Denton Health Center at 410-479-2650 to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.