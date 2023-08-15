Mid-Shore Education: Learning Leadership at the Summer S.T.E.M. Camp

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For several years now, the Spy has worked with Summer S.T.E.M camp volunteer coordinator Bob DeGour to profile some of the outstanding local high school students who lead this unique summer program. While the mission of the STEM camp itself is reason to put the spotlight on this innovative program, which encourages local elementary school students to spend part of their summer break to learn more about science and math, this project has always had an equally impressive impact on the rising juniors and seniors to run every aspect of the camp’s program.

From curriculum development to fundraising, these high school students are given full control over of the summer camp. While DeGour helps by offering advice to these young leaders, it was always Bob’s intention to give maximum autonomy to his leadership team to encourage self-reliance, creativity and ultimately the confidence needed to not only enrich the lives of the participants but adopt life lessons for the future.

And after five summer terms, those young leaders have taken that experience and applied to their own personal goals. Several have them have gone on to be admitted to the Naval Academy or been accepted at some of the most competitive undergraduate colleges and universities in the country.

This year, the Spy sat down with Nathan Henckel and Ariyonna Dodd to talk briefly about the 2023 camp year and its impact on both their younger students and their own personal development.

The STEM Camp is co-sponsored by the YMCA of the Chesapeake and Talbot County Public Schools.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To learn more about the Naval Academy Summer S.T.E.M camp program please visit their Facebook page here.