Adkins Arboretum Offers Bus Trip to Glenstone on Sept. 28

Located just 30 minutes from Washington, D.C., Glenstone Museum offers a contemplative and intimate setting for experiencing iconic works of art and architecture in a natural environment. Join Adkins Arboretum on Thurs., Sept. 28 for a tour of this unique cultural experience and an opportunity to explore the grounds.

Glenstone fully integrates nearly 300 acres of trails, paths, streams, meadows and forest with architecture, art and a mission of environmental stewardship. Guided by the vision of its founders, the museum assembles post-World War II artworks that trace pivotal shifts in the way we experience and understand art of the 20th and 21st centuries and presents them in stunning indoor and outdoor spaces.

Opened in 2006 as a single gallery building, Glenstone completed a major expansion of its museum facilities and landscape in 2018 to provide access to a larger portion of its collection. The centerpiece of this project is the Pavilions, a ring of gallery rooms constructed around a large landscaped water court. Illuminated almost exclusively by natural light, the Pavilions includes 50,000 square feet of exhibition space that features changing exhibitions and rooms dedicated to single-artist installations. Housing works by such artists as Katharina Fritsch, Jasper Johns, Ellsworth Kelly, Barbara Kruger, Jackson Pollock and Cy Twombly, the building is itself an artistic and architectural marvel.

Outdoors, visitors will find sculptures by Andy Goldsworthy, Jeff Koons, Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller and other notable artists installed in a variety of terrain.

The bus departs from Aurora Park Drive in Easton at 9 a.m. and will stop at the Route 50 westbound/Route 404 Park and Ride at 9:20 a.m. Following a tour of the new Environmental Center, trip participants will purchase lunch in the café and have ample time to explore the grounds and galleries. The bus will leave Glenstone at 2:30 p.m. The fee is $95 for members/$115 for non-members. Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 100.